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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Over 800 youth join anti-drug health walk in Leh

Over 800 youth join anti-drug health walk in Leh

The walk aimed at promoting physical fitness, healthy lifestyles and awareness against substance abuse

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Youngsters hold placards as they participate in the health walk organised under the theme ‘My Health, My Pride’ in Leh on Sunday.
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More than 800 youths, volunteers and community members participated in a health walk organised in Leh on Sunday under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat – 100 Sundays Campaign’ with the theme ‘My Health, My Pride’.

The walk, aimed at promoting physical fitness, healthy lifestyles and awareness against substance abuse, commenced from Singay Namgyal Chowk and was flagged off by Bhanu Prabha, Secretary, Higher Education, Technical Education and Skill Development.

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Welcoming the participants, Tajamul Ara, State Director of MY Bharat Ladakh, lauded the enthusiastic response from youth and acknowledged the support of the UT Administration in organising the programme.

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The event featured nukkad nataks, cultural performances and awareness activities along the route, highlighting the importance of staying healthy and steering clear of drugs and other intoxicants. Participants also took a mass pledge committing themselves to an active, healthy and addiction-free lifestyle.

Addressing the gathering, Bhanu Prabha emphasised the need for sustained awareness efforts to educate young people about the harmful consequences of substance abuse. She observed that increasing academic competition, peer pressure and exposure to addictive substances make early intervention and awareness particularly important.

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Urging students and youth to make healthy choices, she encouraged them to engage actively in sports and academic activities and resist influences that may lead to substance abuse. She stressed that safeguarding one’s health and future should remain the top priority and called upon young people to become ambassadors of a healthy and drug-free society.

Bhanu Prabha further said the message of a ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ must reach schools, colleges, families and communities, with parents, teachers, community leaders and youth playing an active role in awareness generation and support for vulnerable individuals.

The programme concluded at NDS Ground, Leh, where participants reiterated their commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and contributing to a drug-free India.

Launched under the broader Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, the 100 Sundays Campaign seeks to engage youth through sports, cultural programmes, meditation and awareness initiatives to encourage a healthy and addiction-free lifestyle.

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