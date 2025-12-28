DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Over 8000 participate in 'run for unity' marathon organised by J-K Police in Jammu

Over 8000 participate in 'run for unity' marathon organised by J-K Police in Jammu

Students, members of sports bodies, police and senior citizens as participants

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:05 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Jammu: People take part in the 'Run for Unity' Jammu Marathon 2025 at Gulshan Ground, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. PTI photo.
Over 8,000 runners across age groups from eight to 80 years participated in the 'Run for Unity' marathon, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police here on Sunday, officials said.
The marathon was flagged off by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), headquarters, M K Sinha and ADGP Armed Anand Jain and passed through various city routes before culminating at the starting point at Gulshan ground, a police spokesman said.
He said the participants included students from various educational institutions, members of sports bodies, police and senior citizens.
The winners in different categories were awarded cash prizes and certificates by the ADG Headquarters, the spokesman said, adding all participants were presented with T-shirts, finishing medals, and refreshments.
Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir Police has been consistently organising sports and community-oriented events in the winter capital under its civic action programme, which have received an overwhelming response, particularly from the youth.
"The primary objective of these initiatives is to identify and nurture sporting talent while promoting a healthy, positive and disciplined lifestyle," he said.
Tags :
