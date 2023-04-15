Over 85,000 given fire safety training

PTI

Jammu, April 14

More than 85,000 people have been trained as the first respondents about the fire safety, prevention and precautionary measures by the Fire and Emergency Services Department in J&K, officials said on Friday. Total 640 schools, 300 hospitals and medical institutes were covered by the department under an awareness programme.

“We are spreading awareness among masses to prevent fire incidents and are focussing on first fire responders,” Alok Kumar, Director, Fire and Emergency Services Department, said. A first responder is a person with specialised training who is among the first to arrive and provide assistance during emergency situations.

“More than 300 hospitals and medical institutions were covered under the awareness programme and more than 15,000 of their employees were trained,” he said, adding that in total 70,000 people were trained during the awareness drive.

There are 176 fire stations in the UT, the official informed. “As many as 5,813 fire incidents took place in 2022. This year, over 1,000 such incidents have taken place. The department is aiming to decrease the number of fire incidents through this programme”, the director said.

The administration is also strengthening the fire service department by upgrading its equipment and machines, he said.