Overground worker arrested in Baramulla
Aijaz Ahmad Ganaie is apprehended by a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces at a mobile vehicle check point
Advertisement
Security forces have arrested a suspected overground worker of terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir following recovery of arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Sunday.
Advertisement
Aijaz Ahmad Ganaie was apprehended by a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces at a mobile vehicle check point established at Goriwan in Sheeri area of Baramulla around midnight, the officials said.
Advertisement
Security forces recovered a pistol, a magazine with 10 live rounds (9mm) and a mobile phone from his possession, they said, adding a case has been registered.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement