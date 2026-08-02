Overground worker arrested with arms, ammunition in J-K’s Baramulla

Security forces have arrested a suspected overground worker of terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir following recovery of arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

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Aijaz Ahmad Ganaie was apprehended by a joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces at a mobile vehicle check point established at Goriwan in Sheeri area of Baramulla around midnight, the officials said.

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Security forces recovered one pistol, one magazine with 10 live rounds (9mm) and a mobile phone from his possession, they said, adding a case has been registered.