Security forces on Saturday arrested an overground worker (OGW) of terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

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The OGW was identified as Umar Malik, a resident of the Kachipora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

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According to the officials, a star pistol, two rounds of ammunition, a magazine, a Chinese grenade, a Pakistani grenade, and a mobile phone were recovered from Malik.

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Further details are awaited.