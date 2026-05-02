Overground worker of terrorists arrested in JK's Pulwama
According to the officials, a star pistol, two rounds of ammunition, a magazine, a Chinese grenade, a Pakistani grenade, and a mobile phone were recovered from Malik
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Security forces on Saturday arrested an overground worker (OGW) of terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
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The OGW was identified as Umar Malik, a resident of the Kachipora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
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According to the officials, a star pistol, two rounds of ammunition, a magazine, a Chinese grenade, a Pakistani grenade, and a mobile phone were recovered from Malik.
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Further details are awaited.
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