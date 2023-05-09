Overground workers helping ultras: Intel

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 8

Over two weeks after an ambush on an Army truck in Bhata Dhurian area in Poonch killing five soldiers, intelligence agencies suspect that the terrorists behind the attack have split into two groups and were being helped by a network of overground workers (OGWs) in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch.

One such suspected group entered into an encounter with the Army in Kesari hill in Kandi forest area of Rajouri on May 5, when five armymen were killed due to explosion triggered by these terrorists. One ultra likely to be a Pakistani was shot dead on May 6 after which other terrorists fled from the spot. The Army had said one ultra was likely injured. However, he has not been found till now.

Sources in the military intelligence believe that the terrorists, five in number, have split into two groups. It is most likely that handlers in Pakistan have set up a network of OGWs in Rajouri and Poonch.

“It seems that some of the local terrorists who fled to Pakistan years ago and are now based there have established a strong network of OGWs in Rajouri and Poonch located along LoC. Cash and arms coming from drones from Pakistan are supplied by these OGWs to the terrorists,” said a senior Military Intelligence official based in Udhampur’s Northern Command.

Intelligence agencies have also learnt that the ultras might be using some navigation system.