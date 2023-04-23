 Overground workers’ network under scanner in Poonch area : The Tribune India

Overground workers’ network under scanner in Poonch area

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited the attack site in Poonch to review the security on Saturday. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 22

The network of overground workers has come under the scanner as intelligence agencies believe that some local resident acted as a guide to help the terrorists manoeuvre in the dense forest areas of Poonch district after attacking an Army vehicle that resulted in the martyrdom of five soldiers on Thursday.

While there were inputs regarding an attack in Jammu division, there was no specific information with the Military Intelligence or the police about the same.

Reports suggested that there were at least three terrorists from Pakistan in a group of five or six militants. Sources in the Military Intelligence informed that known overground workers from Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts had been taken for questioning. “It is not possible for terrorists to move on their own in the dense forest area near Bhimber Gali. They need local help which is being investigated by the security forces and intelligence agencies,” said sources.

While it is not clear if the terrorists behind the attack infiltrated recently or were present in the area for a long time, the Army has increased the vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts to stop the exfiltration of terrorists to Pakistan.

Intelligence agencies are also trying to know if the weaponry, including the China-made steel core or armour piercing bullets used in the ambush, were provided to terrorists by overground workers. There have been incidents of Pakistan drones entering and dropping arms and ammunition in the Indian territory in the recent past. Even during the Dhangri attack in Rajouri on January 1 and 2, villagers had alleged local help to the two terrorists which the police had claimed to be from Pakistan.

On the intervening night of April 12 and 13, soldiers in Beri Pattan area of Rajouri brought down a drone from Pakistan near the LoC. As many as 131 rounds of AK-47, five magazines and Rs 2 lakh in cash were seized.

Use of armour piercing bullets was for the first time detected in December 2017 in Kashmir when Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Lethapora. Again in June 2019, armour piercing bullets were used by terrorists in an attack on CRPF men in Anantnag.

On April 3, four Chinese grenades and three pistols were seized from Samba which were dropped by a drone from Pakistan’s side. A China-made pistol with a magazine and five rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were seized from terrorists killed in an encounter on January 7 in Balakot sector of Poonch.

On December 24 last year, the Army recovered 12 Chinese pistols and nine China-made hand grenades in the Uri sector during a search operation.

BSF Director General visits ambush site

  • Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited the attack site in Poonch to review the security on Saturday. Officials said a high alert has been sounded.
  • BSF DG SL Thaosen also visited the attack site and had security-related discussions with DGP Dilbag Singh and CRPF officers.

