Overground workers under watch

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 10

Security forces combing the forest areas in Rajouri and Poonch are focusing on the local overground workers (OGWs) who have been possibly providing logistical support to the terrorists who have infiltrated into the Indian side from Pakistan. Trained in Pakistan, terrorists have been intruding into the Line of Control districts of Rajouri and Poonch from where they reach Kashmir if not intercepted by security forces. Some of the intruders stay in these districts to revive terrorism.

During the recent past, the region has witnessed many encounters, especially in the forest areas of both Rajouri and Poonch which indicate the presence of terrorists in the dense forest areas far away from habitations.

Intelligence agencies have credible information that the local overground workers, who have been groomed over the time by Pakistan-based terror organisations, are helping the militants to stay inside the dense forest areas.

“After getting training in areas of Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK), these terrorists are pushed into the Indian territory through the Line of Control. After entering the Indian side, local terror associates provide them food and other essential items to survive inside forest areas. Many things, including tarpaulin, medicines, dry fruits among others are brought by terrorists from Pakistan,” said sources in the Army intelligence.

They say that a trend has been seen wherein overground workers have been provided hefty amount of money to help terrorists. In a recent case, two overground workers were arrested in Behrote area of Budhal in Rajouri where an encounter took place on November 17. “These OGWs ad been helping the terrorist who was killed in the encounter in the area. They had hidden arms, ammunition, items required during medical emergency, food and even clothing,” said sources. It has been learnt that in the all sensitive districts, including Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar, the police have been asked to keep a close eye on the OGWs and their activities.

