PAGD fears further division of J&K

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, February 26
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has prepared a ‘white paper’ on the abrogation of Article 370 fallout, saying it feared that the BJP government may further “divide J&K”.
Norms ‘ignored’
Delimitation Commission has disregarded all criteria, claims PAGD
The ‘white paper’ by PAGD, a coalition of Kashmir-based parties seeking restoration of autonomy and statehood, reads: “Any attempt or any plan for division, bifurcation and trifurcation must be rejected. This is bound to communalise the regions and communities permanently.”
Spokesperson MY Tarigami said the group had decided to present the document at an all-party meeting of MPs and send a copy to the President. “We appeal to the people of all regions, sub-regions, ethnic groups and communities that we must uphold and strengthen our age-old relationship and resolve to move forward to shape out future together,” the document reads, terming the decision to abrogate Article 370 as “unconstitutional, illegal and a collective humiliation for the people of J&K and Ladakh”.
Tarigami said the BJP must not construe “our silence as acceptance of whatever happened on August 5, 2019” and that PAGD was not against the poll process or delimitation “but it should be within the Constitution”.
