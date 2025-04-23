Pahalgam attack aftermath: Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA act on surge in airfares

As tourists began thronging the Srinagar airport in a bid to leave Jammu and Kashmir day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the airfares sharply rose prompting the Ministry of Civil Aviation to intervene and keep the prices in check.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing. “The airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time,” the ministry said.

As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar—two to Delhi and two to Mumbai—have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.

At least 26 tourists were shot dead — point blank — while 12 others were injured during a deadly terror attack carried out by at least half-a-dozen terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Tuesday.

The barbaric incident had a massive fallout vis-a-vis a sense of insecurity among the non-locals, especially tourists, who desperately decided to leave the Union Territory after the attack.

The airfares since Tuesday night have skyrocketed and reached up to Rs 30,000 for a 90-minute Srinagar-Delhi flight. Usually, the prices on a normal day range between Rs 5,000-10,000, and sometimes even more during the peak season.

The Civil Aviation Minister directed all airlines to extend full cooperation for the transportation of deceased individuals to their respective home states, working in sync with state governments and local authorities.

The sudden rush of tourists who wanted to fly back to their home cities even prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to issue an advisory for the airlines asking them to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand.

“Ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” the advisory read.

DGCA further requested the airline companies to waive off cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time.