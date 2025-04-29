Pahalgam attack fallout: 48 tourist spots closed across Kashmir for security reasons

In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have temporarily shut down 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official said the closures span multiple districts and are based on the current security situation. These measures are intended to ensure tourist safety and are expected to be temporary, with sites reopening once conditions improve.

In Bandipora district, Gurez Valley has been closed to non-local tourists. In Budgam district, the popular spots of Yousmarg, Tousimaidan, and Doodpathri have been shut.

Similarly, in Kulgam, Aharbal and Kousarnag will remain closed. Several other tourist destinations in different districts have also been affected.

The Tribune had reported last week that authorities were likely to temporarily restrict tourist access to remote destinations lacking adequate security.

Officials believe it is currently impractical to provide full-time security in these isolated locations. “Until these regions are secured, it would be inappropriate to allow tourist activity, especially after the recent attack in Pahalgam,” sources said.

The move comes at a time when tourism in the region has been witnessing a significant boom. Last year, Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest-ever tourist footfall, with 2.36 crore visitors, including domestic travellers, foreign tourists, and pilgrims visiting Amarnath and Mata Vaishno Devi. In addition to traditional destinations, many tourists have started exploring lesser-known spots in Kashmir.

In South Kashmir, the number of trekkers from across the country has recently increased, according to tour operators.

In a related move, the administration in Kupwara district recently issued a public advisory urging tourists to seek prior permission before visiting border areas like Karnah, Keran, Machil, and Bungus Valley.