Pahalgam attack: J-K Assembly pays homage to terror victims

Pahalgam attack: J-K Assembly pays homage to terror victims

As the House convenes for a special session, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather condemns the killing of innocent tourists from various parts of the country
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 11:18 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Security force personnel at the site of the terror attack in Baisaran near Pahalgam on April 23, 2025. Reuters
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly observed two-minute silence on Monday to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

As the House convened for a special session here, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather condemned the killing of innocent tourists from various parts of the country.

"We pay homage to the victims and extend our condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," he said.

The Speaker announced that the House would observe two minutes of silence to honour those killed in the dastardly attack.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary presented a resolution on behalf of the government expressing profound shock and anguish at the barbaric attack on tourists.

Terrorists on April 22 opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, from other states.

