DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pahalgam attack: Kashmiri Hindus in US call for security overhaul, global attention

Pahalgam attack: Kashmiri Hindus in US call for security overhaul, global attention

Kashmiri Hindus in the US are demanding greater accountability and global awareness following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The diaspora members said the attack on April 22, which occurred during the visit of US Vice President JD...
article_Author
PTI
Houston, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel keep vigil amid high alert in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Srinagar. PTI
Advertisement

Kashmiri Hindus in the US are demanding greater accountability and global awareness following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

The diaspora members said the attack on April 22, which occurred during the visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India, has raised serious concerns about lapses in security preparedness and persistent threats to minority communities in Kashmir.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Advertisement

Dr Vijay Sazawal, international coordinator of the Indo-American Kashmir Forum (IAKF), claimed that the attack was a preventable tragedy. “Thousands of tourists use this route daily, yet there was no visible security presence on the day of the attack. Despite a high-profile diplomatic visit, basic risk assessments were clearly ignored,” he claimed.

“While attention often centres on cross-border terrorism, there are also internal support structures — overground workers — that quietly sustain militant activity,” Sazawal said, claiming that the “progress against them has been hindered by judicial delays and administrative inefficiencies”.

Advertisement

Dr Subhash Kak, a Padma Shri awardee and an academic based in Oklahoma, said the Pahalgam attack underscores the fact that severing diplomatic ties or curbing trade with Pakistan is not enough.

Amit Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit based in Houston, said, “For many, this was a shocking event. For us, it is a recurring nightmare. The same pattern — Amarnath, Wandhama, Nadimarg — keeps repeating. We’re still waiting for justice.”

The Pahalgam attack drew swift and widespread condemnation from global leaders, who expressed solidarity with India and denounced terrorism. Memorial vigils and community prayer meetings condemning the attack are being held in more than 50 cities across the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia to honour the victims.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper