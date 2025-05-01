DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J K / Pahalgam attack probe finds involvement of Pak-trained Kashmiri terrorists

Pahalgam attack probe finds involvement of Pak-trained Kashmiri terrorists

Exact number of terrorists not yet clear
article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 PM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel patrol at the site of the terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam. REUTERS
Advertisement

While investigators have identified Pakistani terrorist Hashim Moosa as the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack, intelligence agencies have found clear evidence of involvement of Pakistan-trained Kashmiri terrorists, highly placed sources said.

They said several terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir have been relocated, fearing retaliation by India.

Sources told this correspondent that though the number of terrorists involved is still being ascertained, it has been established that local Kashmiri terrorists trained in Pakistan were involved.

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had released pictures of three terrorists on the basis of eyewitness accounts. The three are Hashim Musa, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, both Pakistani terrorists, and Adil Hussain Thokar, a resident of Anantnag.

Musa is learnt to be a former regular of Pakistan Army's Para Forces, who reportedly received the elite para-commando training.

Advertisement

Musa's role as the apparent mastermind of the attack is more or less clear, but the agencies are looking for solid proof to establish his and Ali's link with the incident.

Thokar, a Kashmiri resident, has been identified among the three terrorists and sources said the evidence regarding his involvement has been found. Similarly, evidence regarding the involvement of more local terrorists trained in Pakistan has also been found.

While investigators are yet to put a finger on the actual number of terrorists involved, quite a few Pakistan-trained Kashmiri militants are said to have been among those who killed the tourists, the probe has ascertained.

Meanwhile, with investigators having connected the digital footprints of terrorists involved with Muzaffarabad in PoK, quite a few terrorist camps have been relocated to "safer places".

The NIA is recording statements of eyewitnesses to put together the sequence of events and arrive at a clear picture, sources said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper