Pahalgam attack probe finds involvement of Pak-trained Kashmiri terrorists

While investigators have identified Pakistani terrorist Hashim Moosa as the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack, intelligence agencies have found clear evidence of involvement of Pakistan-trained Kashmiri terrorists, highly placed sources said.

They said several terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir have been relocated, fearing retaliation by India.

Sources told this correspondent that though the number of terrorists involved is still being ascertained, it has been established that local Kashmiri terrorists trained in Pakistan were involved.

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had released pictures of three terrorists on the basis of eyewitness accounts. The three are Hashim Musa, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, both Pakistani terrorists, and Adil Hussain Thokar, a resident of Anantnag.

Musa is learnt to be a former regular of Pakistan Army's Para Forces, who reportedly received the elite para-commando training.

Advertisement

Musa's role as the apparent mastermind of the attack is more or less clear, but the agencies are looking for solid proof to establish his and Ali's link with the incident.

Thokar, a Kashmiri resident, has been identified among the three terrorists and sources said the evidence regarding his involvement has been found. Similarly, evidence regarding the involvement of more local terrorists trained in Pakistan has also been found.

While investigators are yet to put a finger on the actual number of terrorists involved, quite a few Pakistan-trained Kashmiri militants are said to have been among those who killed the tourists, the probe has ascertained.

Meanwhile, with investigators having connected the digital footprints of terrorists involved with Muzaffarabad in PoK, quite a few terrorist camps have been relocated to "safer places".

The NIA is recording statements of eyewitnesses to put together the sequence of events and arrive at a clear picture, sources said.