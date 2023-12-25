Pahalgam shivers at bone-chilling minus 3.9° Celsius

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 24

The grip of a relentless cold wave persisted across Kashmir on Sunday, with Srinagar city experiencing a minimum temperature of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, the frigid conditions extended to other parts of the region, with Gulmarg recording minus 3.5 and Pahalgam minus 3.9 as the minimum temperatures.

In the Ladakh region, Leh town registered an exceptionally cold night at minus 10.2, while Kargil saw the mercury drop to minus 6.8.

The MeT department further reported minimum temperatures in other regions: Jammu city at 9.6, Katra at 8.8, Batote at 6.5, Bhaderwah at 2.6, and Banihal at 7.2 degrees Celsius. The current cold spell marks the beginning of the 40-day long period of harsh winter.

