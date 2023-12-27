Pahari forum reiterates demand for ST status

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 26

Leaders of the Pahari community, who have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status since long, reiterated their demand on Monday. Pahari Tribe ST Forum held a press conference in which its leaders Ehsan Mirza, Vikrant Sharma, Gurdev Singh and Sajjad Mirza took part and urged the Union government to pass the Bill proposing ST status to Paharis, which was tabled in last session of Parliament.

Ehsan Mirza said, “We are fighting for the ST status and we are thankful to the Prime Minister who talked about Paharis on August 15, 2019, from the Red Fort. When Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Rajouri last year, he said that Paharis will get justice, which was something we were waiting for years.”

“The Bill (for ST status) was tabled in last session in Parliament and we were expecting that it will be passed in the recently concluded session. However, we understand that there is a certain process through which government works. We are also happy that three Assembly seats have been reserved for Kashmiri Pandits and PoJK displaced persons,” he added.

Talking about the resistance of Gujjar community against proposed ST status to Paharis, Mirza said Amit Shah had already clarified that there will be no change in quota of Gujjars. The Gujjar and Bakerwal communities among some others already enjoy ST status in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We appeal to the government of India that they pass the ST Bill in the next budget session so that we get justice,” said Mirza.

