 Pak-based Hizbul terrorist given 30 days to appear for trial in terror-funding case in J-K’s Doda : The Tribune India

Pak-based Hizbul terrorist given 30 days to appear for trial in terror-funding case in J-K’s Doda

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, a resident of Bhaderwah town in J-K, is wanted by SIA in terror-funding case

Pak-based Hizbul terrorist given 30 days to appear for trial in terror-funding case in J-K’s Doda

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Bhaderwah (J&K), May 7

Tightening the noose around local terrorists operating from Pakistan, the state investigation agency (SIA) has executed proclamation proceedings against a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, a resident of Bhaderwah town who is presently based in Pakistan, has been given 30 days to appear before the court to face trial in a terror funding case, failing which his property will be attached, an official said.

Khateeb is wanted by the SIA in a terror-funding case of last year, also involving former minister Jateinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, who is presently lodged at Central jail in Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

Singh, chairman of Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party, was arrested on April 9 last year, 10 days after he went underground following the arrest of his worker Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, along with Rs 6.90 lakh hawala money in Jammu.

On September 24, the SIA filed a charge sheet against three persons, including Singh and Khateeb, in the court of third additional session judge Jammu. Three supplementary charge sheets were subsequently filed against nine more accused persons.

Of the total accused, nine are facing trial while three, including Khateeb, are absconding.

The SIA said the former minister was allegedly in contact with Khateeb over encrypted social media applications and had clandestinely visited Dubai for arranging funds.

“Shah was designated as Secretary of this party, who received these funds in Kashmir through an unknown person and travelled to Jammu to handover these funds to Babu Singh and this fund was arranged by Khateeb, who is a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist operating from Pakistan,” the official said.

Executing the proclamation proceedings under section 82 of the CrPC against Khateeb, the SIA affixed posters of the absconding accused at his residence at Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah and other conspicuous places.

“Khateeb has been granted a period of 30 days by the court in its proclamation order to appear before it to face trial. If the accused fails to appear before the court within the period of 30 days, proceedings under Section 83 CrPC shall be launched against him and his property will be attached,” an official said.

He said the proceedings were conducted in presence of respectable persons of the vicinity where Khateeb’s family is putting up.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

2
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

3
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

4
Punjab

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

5
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

6
Punjab

Designated 'terrorist' by India, KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

7
Delhi

2 held for stalking, harassing cricketer Nitish Rana's wife in Delhi

8
Punjab

Punjab Police nab Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Jugnu Walia from Mohali

9
Haryana

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat

10
Jalandhar

Your love made AAP national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha, says Kejriwal as he holds roadshow with Mann in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Top News

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at...

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Situation under control, say police

Manipur relaxes curfew in Churachandpur for few hours to allow people buy essentials

Curfew relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur to let people buy essentials

The curfew has been be relaxed from 7 am to 10 am

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Amid tension, march by tribals on Wednesday against move to ...


Cities

View All

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

After building low-cost board, School of Eminence students developing robot

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

'Exorbitant' waste collection charges stump Chandigarh traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief: Delhi Police beef up security at Singhu and Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers’ march towards Jantar Mantar

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects Bhati Mines locality

Prepare plan for restoration of monuments: Delhi L-G VK Saxena to officials

Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic in Jalandhar

Raja Warring hits back after Arvind Kejriwal’s potshots at Congress

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Arvind Kejriwal reminds Jalandhar people of zero-power bills

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Frame comprehensive policy to curb pollution, govt urged

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands