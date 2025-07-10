DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pak-based militant handler’s property attached in Kupwara

Pak-based militant handler’s property attached in Kupwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:46 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel outside the seized property in Kupwara.
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said on Wednesday that they had seized properties in Kupwara belonging to a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant handler and top commander of the proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM). The action is part of a crackdown on militants and their support networks.

Advertisement

According to the police, the action was taken against the accused Ghulam Rasool Shah alias Rafia Rasool Shah, a resident of Peer Mohalla, Chandigam village in Lolab. Shah, who is presently operating from across the border, has been actively involved in orchestrating and facilitating militant activities in the region for several years, the police said.

According to the police, as part of the legal action, five kanals and three marlas of land belonging to the accused at Peer Mohalla were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Advertisement

The property attachment is linked to an FIR registered at Kupwara police station. The police said this decisive “move is part of the broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers.”

“The attachment of property is a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities from within or outside the country,” the police said. It added, “The J&K Police reiterate their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts