Pak-based militant handler’s property attached in Kupwara

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said on Wednesday that they had seized properties in Kupwara belonging to a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant handler and top commander of the proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JUM). The action is part of a crackdown on militants and their support networks.

Advertisement

According to the police, the action was taken against the accused Ghulam Rasool Shah alias Rafia Rasool Shah, a resident of Peer Mohalla, Chandigam village in Lolab. Shah, who is presently operating from across the border, has been actively involved in orchestrating and facilitating militant activities in the region for several years, the police said.

According to the police, as part of the legal action, five kanals and three marlas of land belonging to the accused at Peer Mohalla were attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Advertisement

The property attachment is linked to an FIR registered at Kupwara police station. The police said this decisive “move is part of the broader strategy to dismantle the logistical, financial and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border handlers.”

“The attachment of property is a strong message to those who continue to engage in or support anti-national activities from within or outside the country,” the police said. It added, “The J&K Police reiterate their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.”