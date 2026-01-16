Pak-based terrorist’s property attached

In a major action against terrorism and anti-national elements operating from across the border, Poonch police on Thursday attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler, in compliance with the directions of the court.

The attachment was effected in connection with a case registered at Mandi police station under Sections 2, 3 of the E&IMCO Act. The attached property comprises 10 kanal 14 marlas of land, falling under khasra number 491 situated in Mandi tehsil, with an assessed value of approximately Rs 22.05 lakh.

The property belongs to Abdul Aziz, son of Ahmeda Lone, a resident of Chamber Kanari, Poonch, who is presently operating as a Pakistan-based terror handler. The accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied J&K and has since been actively involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of the nation.

“Owing to his continued evasion of the legal process, the accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. Despite sustained efforts by Poonch police to secure his arrest, he remained beyond the reach of law, compelling the court to order attachment of his immovable property. Acting upon these directions, the attachment was executed by Poonch police in close coordination with the Revenue Department, after following all due legal procedures, verification and documentation” said an official spokesperson.

This action forms part of a broader and sustained strategy to dismantle the financial and logistical support structures of terror networks and to ensure that individuals involved in terrorism and anti-national activities are deprived of their resources.

Meanwhile, in another case, Anantnag police attached a vehicle under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“An Alto car bearing registration number JK13E-5393 has been attached in connection with FIR No. 40/2025, registered at Uttrasoo police station under Sections 18, 20, 23, 39 of UAP Act and 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act,” an official said.

The attachment was carried out as part of the ongoing investigation into the case, in accordance with due legal procedures. This step underscores the firm resolve of Anantnag Police to act against individuals and properties found to be involved in activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the nation.