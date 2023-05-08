Pak-based ultra told to appear in Jammu court

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 7

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu, today executed proclamation against a Pakistan-based ultra of Hizbul Mujahideen, who is originally a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district.

The terrorist identified as Mohammad Hussain Khateeb has been asked by a Jammu court to appear before it within a period of 30 days to face the trial.

Khateeb is wanted by the SIA in a case in which former Minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is facing trial and presently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail.

The proclamation was executed under Section 82 of the CrPC against Khateeb. His posters were pasted at his residence at Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah by SIA after getting the proclamation orders issued from the court.