Pak continues ceasefire violations for 12th day

Pakistani forces continued to violate the ceasefire for the 12th consecutive day on Tuesday in both the Kashmir and Jammu regions.

Tensions have remained high since the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and one local. Since then, Pakistan has repeatedly provoked the Indian side, breaching the ceasefire agreement and escalating hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army has been retaliating proportionately to the firing.

A defence spokesperson based in Jammu said, “During the night of 5-6 May, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner.”

Ceasefire violations are now being reported from five districts across Jammu and Kashmir. However, there has been no reported cross-border firing along the International Border in Samba and Kathua districts so far.

The recent flare-up further undermines the ceasefire agreement reached in February 2021, which is now being viewed as largely ineffective in the face of frequent violations across the 740-km-long LoC.

The ongoing exchange of fire began on the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Since then, Pakistani troops have systematically targeted Indian forward positions—first in the Kashmir valley and now across the Jammu region.