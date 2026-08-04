DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pak drone activity triggers searches in Kathua; suspected terrorist movement reported in Poonch

Pak drone activity triggers searches in Kathua; suspected terrorist movement reported in Poonch

Police, assisted by the Rashtriya Rifles, carry out extensive searches across dozens of remote villages in Poonch district following inputs about the suspected movement of 2 groups of terrorists

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 07:39 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Security forces on Tuesday launched a search operation after spotting a Pakistani drone hovering over forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Advertisement

Police, assisted by the Rashtriya Rifles, also carried out extensive searches across dozens of remote villages in Poonch district following inputs about the suspected movement of two groups of terrorists, the officials said.

Advertisement

A Pakistani drone intruded into Indian territory and was seen hovering over the forward villages of Shukhmal, Devindera and Tapan in the Bobiyan area of Kathua's Hiranagar sector around 2 pm, they said.

Advertisement

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel initiated countermeasures to bring down the drone, but the flying object, which was at a high altitude, managed to return across the border, the officials said.

The BSF, along with the police, later conducted a thorough search of the area to ensure that the drone had not carried out any airdropping, they said, adding the operation was continuing when reports last came in.

Advertisement

In border district of Poonch, the officials said personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by troops of the Rashtriya Rifles, launched a cordon-and-search operation in dozens of villages including Dhara Sangla, Gujjar Naar and Kherowali Dhok in Surankote tehsil.

The operation was initiated following reports suggesting the movement of two separate groups of suspected terrorists in the densely forested region, they said.

No contact had been established with the suspected terrorists so far, the officials said, adding the operation was continuing, with security personnel carrying out systematic searches to trace the suspects.

The officials said the police and Rashtriya Rifles also conducted searches at Kalaban and adjoining areas in Mendhar tehsil on Tuesday but no one was taken into custody.

In another development, an old rusted mortar shell was recovered from the courtyard of a house near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Tuesday morning, the officials said.

The unexploded shell came to light when labourers engaged in excavation work at the residence of Subash Chander in Kattal-Brahmana village noticed the suspicious object and alerted the authorities, they said.

According to the officials, a police team, accompanied by the Bomb Disposal Squad, rushed to the spot, secured the area and safely removed the mortar shell for disposal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts