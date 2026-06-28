Pak intruder apprehended along LoC in Poonch dist

Army troops apprehended a 26-year-old infiltrator, a resident of PoK, along the LoC in Poonch district, officials said on Saturday. Mohammad Sajad was taken into custody after entering the Indian side from across the border through the Gulpur area of the Krishna Ghati sector on Friday, the officials said.

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Officials said preliminary questioning revealed that the individual was a resident of Polas village in the Abbaspur area of PoK. He told the interrogators that he had inadvertently crossed the LoC and entered the Indian side, they said.

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Security agencies are, however, verifying his claims and conducting further questioning to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his crossing, the officials said.