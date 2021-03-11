Pakistani intruder arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 22

A 21-year-old person was arrested after he sneaked into this side of the border from Pakistani side, officials said today. Saber Nawaz, a resident of Malik Chak area, crossed the international border in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday and was noticed by the alert Army guarding the border.

Officials said Nawaz was challenged and taken into custody. He was handed over to the Khour police station on Sunday for interrogation, a police official added.