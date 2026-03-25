Pak intruder detained along International Border in J-K’s Samba

A Pakistani intruder was detained by Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Wednesday, officials said.

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Alert BSF troops picked up the movement of an elderly Pakistani opposite Border Out Post Bhaller in Ramgarh sector and subsequently challenged him when he intruded into this side, the officials said.

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They said he surrendered on being challenged and preliminary questioning revealed that he had inadvertently crossed the border.

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He is likely to be repatriated after completion of necessary formalities shortly, the officials said.