Pak intruder shot, another arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 22

The BSF on Tuesday foiled two infiltration attempts in Jammu, killing an intruder and arresting another in separate incidents along the international border.

A BSF spokesperson said troops observed an intruder’s suspicious movement near the border in Arnia of RS Pura area at about 2.15 am. “The intruder crossed over to the India side of the border and started moving towards the fence. The troops warned him many times against moving forward, but he didn’t pay heed and kept aggressively moving towards the fence, forcing BSF personnel to open fire to thwart the infiltration attempt,” the officer said.

The area was searched by the BSF as well as the local police to ascertain if the slain intruder had brought weapons or drugs. “Nothing incriminating was found from his possession,” the spokesperson said.

The second infiltration bid was noticed along the border in Indreshwar Nagar at around 4.30 am. After he reached near the border fence, BSF men challenged him and subsequently nabbed him. The intruder, whose identity has not been disclosed by the BSF, is being questioned.

DK Boora, IG, BSF’s Jammu Frontier, said the alert troops were able to deter two intruders from entering the Indian territory. “The BSF is committed to safeguarding the borders and will defeat the evil designs of the enemy to commit terrorist activities in our country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the border guarding force said the number of incidents involving dropping of weapons, explosives and narcotics by drones from Pakistan have decreased in the past three-four months. BSF IG DK Boora asserted that with the help of technology, the force would put an end to to this menace. “The BSF is alert on the border.... Those involved in this have been arrested by the police,” he said.

Asked whether terrorists would now focus on infiltrating through the international border in view of the snowfall along the LoC, Boora said, “It is a yearly affair. When the passes get closed due to snowfall, the focus moves towards the international border. We are fully prepared for this.” He said the BSF was also prepared for the challenge posed by the fog during winters. “For a long period, there has been peace at the border (in Jammu). There are no reports of any untoward incident,” he added.

Samba infiltrator handed over to Pak

In Samba, an intruder was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday. BSF officials, finding him suffering from mental illness, handed him over to Pakistan Rangers in Ramgarh.