Pak pushing terrorists: DGP

PTI

Samba/Jammu, March 4

DGP Dilbag Singh on Saturday said Pakistan was trying to push more terrorists, drugs and weapons in Jammu and Kashmir, where the graph of militancy had been declining.

He termed as big success the Friday’s recovery of 7-kg heroin, over Rs 2 crore and arms and ammunition from a notorious drug peddler’s house near the LoC in Poonch. “The security forces have been working comprehensively to dismantle the entire support structure of terrorism, but Pakistan is still making continuous efforts to push the terrorists in large numbers onto this side,” the DGP said on the sidelines of an event in Samba district.