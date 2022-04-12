Pak terrorist among 2 killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, April 11
A Pakistani terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, while two policemen were also injured, officials said on Monday evening.
A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khurbatpora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there.
The official said the joint search operation by police and other security forces turned into an encounter after the militants fired up on the forces, who retaliated.
“One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) & one #hybrid terrorist killed. Two police personnel also injured. They were taken to a hospital,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet around 7.30 pm.
The encounter was on till the filing of the report. —
