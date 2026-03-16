Pak terrorist killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in Uri

A Pakistani terrorist was killed by the Army along the Line of Control in the Uri sector after he attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory on the intervening night of March 14 and 15.

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A joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police after intelligence inputs indicated an infiltration attempt in the Buchhar area of Uri sector in Baramulla district of Kashmir.

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The Army’s Chinar Corps said in a statement that ‘Operation DIGGI-2’ was launched following the intelligence input. “Based on specific intelligence provided by J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14–15 in the general area of Buchhar in Uri sector,” the statement said.

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Troops deployed along the LoC noticed suspicious movement and engaged the infiltrators.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged, following which he opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing exchange, a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated,” the Chinar Corps said.

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The Army recovered war-like stores from the site, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, complimented the troops of the Chinar Corps for foiling the infiltration attempt and eliminating the terrorist. “Northern Command stands by its commitment to keep Jammu and Kashmir terror-free,” the Army said.

Earlier, on March 11, Lt Gen Sharma had visited Srinagar and Nagrota to review the operational and security situation in the region. During the visit, he interacted with formation commanders to discuss evolving security dynamics and strategies to strengthen multi-domain surveillance, enhance real-time intelligence integration and maintain a high level of vigilance.

He also emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to sustain peace, stability and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces said terror groups across the border have been making repeated attempts to push infiltrators into Indian territory. Several infiltration bids have been foiled in the Rajouri and Poonch districts in recent weeks.

On March 4, the Army foiled an infiltration attempt in the Bhimber Gali area of Poonch, while another bid was thwarted on February 19 in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri. Multiple drone sightings have also been reported in areas along the LoC and the International Border.