Pak using social media to fuel terror, say J&K police

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

DGP Dilbag Singh today said social media was being used by Pakistan agencies and terror groups to keep the eco-system of terrorism alive in J&K. He said Pakistani agencies were leaving no stone unturned to use social media against India. “We keep monitoring social media and act against anyone who tries to fan terrorism in J&K. We have also acted against those who promote separatism and terrorism,” said the DGP.

Monitoring situation We keep monitoring social media and act against anyone who tries to fan terrorism. Dilbag Singh, DGP

He was talking to mediapersons after the passing out parade of BSF recruits in Udhampur. The DGP also said arrangements were in place for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, set to begin on June 30. He said the pilgrimage did not take place for the last two years due to Covid so more pilgrims were expected this year. The 43-day pilgrimage will end on August 11.

Meanwhile, the DGP also informed that the police were trying to understand the channel of hawala money that was seized recently in Jammu. There are indications that the Rs 6.90-lakh hawala money was supposed to be used for anti-national activities, he said. A former minister, Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is absconding and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him. “Babu Singh will be traced soon,” he added.

Mohammad Shareef Shah (64) was arrested with the hawala money on March 31 from Gandhi Nagar. He revealed that he was tasked by Babu Singh to collect the money. Three persons – Sidhant Sharma of Kathua, S Gurdev Singh and Mohd Shrief Sartaj of Jammu – have also been detained for questioning.

626 BSF men pass out

As many as 626 BSF recruits took oath to serve the nation at an attestation-cum-passing out parade in Udhampur on Saturday.