Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir

The sources said the Pakistan army fired at Indian posts in the Nowgam sector.

“A few rounds came close to our posts but were non-effective. Our troops also retaliated,” said the sources, adding that the Pakistan army used small arms.

The sources said no damage was reported due to the firing, which stopped after some time.

“The situation is normal in the area,” said an Army official, adding that the area had been put on alert with "increased surveillance."

The Army is yet to issue a statement about the incident.

Srinagar-based Defence PRO Lt Col Manoj Sahu said he was checking the details of the incident.

Last month, a brief exchange of fire was reported along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran sector in Kupwara district. The incident had occurred when Indian Army personnel were installing CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance in the area.