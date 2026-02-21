DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir

article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An Indian Army check-post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri. FIle
Advertisement
Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, Army sources said here.
Advertisement

The sources said the Pakistan army fired at Indian posts in the Nowgam sector.

Advertisement

“A few rounds came close to our posts but were non-effective. Our troops also retaliated,” said the sources, adding that the Pakistan army used small arms.

Advertisement

The sources said no damage was reported due to the firing, which stopped after some time.

“The situation is normal in the area,” said an Army official, adding that the area had been put on alert with "increased surveillance."

Advertisement

The Army is yet to issue a statement about the incident.

Srinagar-based Defence PRO Lt Col Manoj Sahu said he was checking the details of the incident.

Last month, a brief exchange of fire was reported along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Keran sector in Kupwara district. The incident had occurred when Indian Army personnel were installing CCTV cameras to strengthen surveillance in the area.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts