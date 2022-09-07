Pak violates ceasefire in Arnia sector

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 6

After over a year of lull at the border in J&K, Pakistan violated the ceasefire pact by resorting to unprovoked firing at a BSF patrol team in Arnia sector of Jammu on Tuesday morning. Left surprised over the sudden violation of the truce, the BSF men retaliated as the firing from Pakistan’s side continued.

According to information, BSF personnel were busy in some maintenance work near the border fence at the Chinaz border outpost when Rangers posted in Khanor started firing at them at around 8.55 am. Some 15 to 20 shots were fired from both sides. Senior BSF officers rushed to the border outpost. A close watch is being kept.

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu, who is also the Jammu PRO of the force, said a befitting reply was given to Pakistan Ranger. “No loss of life or injury to BSF troops was reported in Arnia,” he said.

Later in the day, a company commander-level flag meeting was held between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers at 1.45 pm on the border and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border. As per SPS Sandhu, both sides agreed to respect the existing norms.

Though the ceasefire between the two countries has been in place since 2003, Pakistan army has frequently violated the pact to facilitate infiltration of terrorists. It was on February 24 last year when the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides issued a joint statement, underscoring strict observance of all the agreements along the LoC and the other sectors. Arnia town, which is nearly 27 km from Jammu city, has been a witness to several incidents of firing prior to the reinforced ceasefire truce last year. In June last year, Pakistan had fired gunshots on an earth mover in Arnia. The BSF had retaliated even at that time.

Pakistan has been trying to push infiltrators and the desperation of the Pakistan-based terror outfits is evident from the fact that around five infiltration bids have been foiled only in August. It was not immediately known if today’s firing by Pakistan was done to facilitate infiltrators.

Last breach in June last year

The ceasefire pact has been in place since 2003. In February last year, both sides agreed to follow the truce norms strictly.

Frequent occurrence

Arnia sector, barely 27 km from Jammu city, has witnessed several truce violations for decades.

Intrusion bids

In the past, the Pakistan army has resorted to firing at the border mainly to facilitate infiltration of terrorists.