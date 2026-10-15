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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pakistan-based terrorist declared proclaimed offender by Jammu NIA court

Pakistan-based terrorist declared proclaimed offender by Jammu NIA court

Linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami through the Al-Huda Education Trust

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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A special NIA court in Jammu has declared a Pakistan-based terrorist a proclaimed offender in connection with a 2022 terror-funding case linked to the Al-Huda Education Trust (AHET) and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

According to officials, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had moved an application seeking to declare accused Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, a resident of Kashmiri Mohalla, Thanamang in Rajouri district, a proclaimed offender.

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The prosecution informed the court that Mir had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in 1995-96 and joined militancy. He is presently believed to be residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

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While allowing the application, Special Judge, NIA Court, Prem Sagar, observed that despite the issuance of warrants and publication of notices in newspapers, the accused had failed to appear before the court.

“In view of the non-execution of warrants and despite publication in daily newspapers, the accused has not surrendered before the court. This court is satisfied that there is no immediate prospect of his arrest in the near future despite all possible efforts by the prosecution,” the court said while declaring Mir a proclaimed offender.

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The court noted that it had earlier issued a proclamation against the accused in July this year. However, the compliance report submitted before the court stated that Mir was absconding and deliberately evading the execution of warrants.

“The accused has also not surrendered or appeared before the court,” the order said.

Officials said the case pertains to the alleged raising and utilisation of funds for unlawful activities linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami through the Al-Huda Education Trust.

In 2025, the special NIA court framed charges against three accused, including Mir and AHET, in connection with the alleged terror-funding network and the utilisation of funds for activities of the banned organisation.

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