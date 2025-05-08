DT
Home / J K / Pakistan continues shelling along LoC in J&K after India's Operation Sindoor

Pakistan continues shelling along LoC in J&K after India's Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday, the Poonch sector in Jammu was the worst-hit, recording 13 deaths during intense shelling by Pakistani troops
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:52 AM May 08, 2025 IST
People gather near a damaged property after alleged heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan military overnight across the Line of Control and International Border, at Irwan Khanetar village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. PTI
Pakistani troops resorted to cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, a day after the Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country as part of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Army officials stated that during the night of May 7–8, Pakistani Army posts resorted to “unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns” across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian Army responded proportionately,” they said.

The shelling, which continued through Tuesday and Wednesday night, resulted in at least 13 fatalities and left dozens injured, following heavy artillery attacks by Pakistan that shook towns along the LoC in north Kashmir and Jammu’s Poonch region.

Local residents reported that they had not witnessed such intense shelling in recent years.

Early Wednesday morning, India officially announced that it had struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In response, the Indian Army reported that Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing, including artillery shelling, from posts across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border opposite Jammu and Kashmir. “We are responding to the shelling in equal measure,” the Army stated.

