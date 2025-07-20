Pakistan needs to rethink stance in wake of India’s ‘act of war’ warning: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has unequivocally stated that Pakistan’s “inimical intentions” remain the most formidable challenge to achieving a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, cautioning Islamabad that India now views any terror attack as an act of war.

In an interview with PTI, Abdullah dismissed the narrative that the abrogation of Article 370 was the solution to terrorism in the region, asserting that the recent Pahalgam terror attack had starkly proven this false.

“No matter what we do, if Pakistan’s intent is inimical, then we will never fully achieve a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. And I think Pahalgam has proven that. The BJP tried very hard to sell this narrative that terror in J&K was the result of Article 370. We know that’s not true. Terror in J&K is the result of Pakistan’s intentions. And that’s why the removal of Article 370 did not stop terror here,” he said.

The CM emphasised that the onus is now on Pakistan to reassess its strategy and highlighted a critical shift in New Delhi’s posture, warning that the Indian government has set a “very low bar” for what constitutes an act of aggression.

“The biggest challenge will be to convince Pakistan that its support for these sorts of activities is bad for us, but it’s bad for Pakistan,” Abdullah stressed.

“And given now the sort of very low bar that the Government of India has set — that any attack will be seen as an act of war — Pakistan needs to seriously think about whether it wants to plunge the neighbourhood into a war,” he stated.

On the Pahalgam terror attack, Abdullah acknowledged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s admission of a “security and Intelligence failure” and termed it as a positive first step. However, he asserted that it was “not good enough.”

He said, “26 people died. 26 innocent people were brutally murdered. Where were the lapses? This Pahalgam incident brought two nations, two nuclear powers to war. As a first step, it is appreciable that the L-G has said that he is responsible. But down the chain of command, accountability has to be fixed, since we know now that it was a security and Intelligence lapse. The next step would be to fix responsibility. And then heads must roll,” he said.

Post Pahalgam, the chief minister expressed optimism to a question whether his government could balance the fragile peace with the vital need to revive tourism saying, “We have to trust our forces to do what is right and to ensure that any gaps that have been identified as a result of Pahalgam are plugged.”

He stressed his government’s push to restart tourism, saying “tourism is an important part of JK’s economy” and said a vast number of jobs and its appeal as a destination people genuinely want to visit. The recent, gradual return of tourists was a heartening sign, a testament to the active efforts of his government to participate in events across the country to bring them back.

About the security audit of tourist spots, he said, “Not that it should be done, it was being done... and those have gradually started to be reopened, and I am hopeful that after Amarnath Yatra, most of the other ones that are closed will also be reopened.”

The closures, he noted, were an anomaly. “We have never had tourist destinations closed,” he said, a hint of disbelief in his voice. “Even in the worst of days, tourist destinations were not closed.” He presented a stark choice — either the situation was now far worse than it had been 10 or 15 years ago, which he believed was not the case, or a considered decision was required to be made.

“If that’s not the case, then we need to sort of take a considered decision, and post-Amarnath Yatra, start reopening all the closed areas,” he concluded, making it clear that a return to a full sense of normalcy was both necessary and long overdue.