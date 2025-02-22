Pakistan promises peace along LoC during flag meeting

Amid a surge in unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and other areas of the Jammu region in the recent past, the Indian Army on Friday held a flag meeting with its Pakistani counterparts at Chakkan-da-Bagh crossing in Poonch sector.

The brigade commander-level meeting was held after India had escalated the matter with Pakistan regarding the increased firing, including sniper shots, on the Indian soldiers manning the LoC in areas that are infested with thick vegetation.

While it is not clear whether terrorists or Pakistan army personnel were behind the recent incidents of firing from across the LoC, the Indian Army during the flag meeting asked the Pakistani side to keep a check on such elements “who have the potential to disrupt peace on the borders”.

Recent attacks on Armymen Two Army personnel, including a Captain and a Naik, were killed and another injured in an IED explosion carried out by suspected terrorists in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on February 11 Two Armymen were injured in firing from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch on February 10 and 14. Two more personnel were injured in landmine blasts close to LoC in Poonch last week

While there was no official statement by the Army issued on the flag meeting till evening, sources informed that the meeting continued for over an hour during which both the sides agreed to respect the ceasefire signed between India and Pakistan. Talks to de-escalate the fresh tensions on the LoC were also held wherein Pakistani officials assured the Indian side that they would take steps to ensure peace.

After a spate of cross-border firing, the Indian Army had issued a statement in which it had said the ceasefire was intact and minor incidents were not unprecedented along LoC.

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003 for peace along LoC and other borders in J&K. However, multiple incidents of cross-border firing took place in following years. In 2021, the countries renewed the ceasefire agreement of 2003 after which the incidents dropped drastically.