Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing at 8 places along LoC in J-K

This marks the 11th consecutive night of Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the LoC
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 08:28 AM May 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in eight forward sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, violating ceasefire agreements and prompting retaliation from Indian troops, officials said on Monday.

This marks the 11th consecutive night of Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the LoC, amidst heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the killing of 26 people in the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“During the night of May 4 and 5, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J-K,” a defence spokesperson in Jammu said.

“The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” he said.

The firing was initiated by Pakistani troops across five border districts -- Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch in the south of the Pir Panjal ranges in the Jammu region, and Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the Kashmir Valley -- overnight.

Initially beginning with unprovoked small-arms firing at several posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of north Kashmir, Pakistan swiftly expanded its ceasefire violations to the Poonch sector and subsequently to the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region.

This was followed by small-arms firing at several posts along the LoC in the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors of Rajouri district. Subsequently, the firing expanded to the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district.

