Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in J-K's Baramulla, Kupwara, Akhnoor sectors

This was the 5th consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 09:45 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation. Representative image/PTI file
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir again, expanding the arc of violations to the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said on Tuesday.

This was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

Army officials said during the night of April 28-29, “the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector.”

The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation, they added.

The growing escalation has sparked panic among residents living near the border town. A local from North Kashmir’s Uri Sector told The Tribune on Monday that people are hoping the situation does not escalate further.

