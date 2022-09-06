After a year-and-a-half lull, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, September 6
Following a lull of a year-and-a-half on the Jammu-Kashmir border, Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire by starting an unprovoked firing on a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol team in the Arnia sector.
The BSF jawans were left surprised with the sudden violation of truce between both the countries and took cover.
As the firing from the Pakistani side continued, the BSF troops opened retaliatory fire on the Pakistan rangers.
BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said a befitting reply to Pak Ranger's unprovoked firing was given.
“On Tuesday morning, the alert Jammu BSF troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on the BSF Patrolling party in Arnia sector. No loss or injury to BSF troops was reported,” said Sandhu.
Arnia sector has always remained a hotspot as frequent incidents of ceasefire violations have taken place here.
India and Pakistan had been observing the implementation of ceasefire since February 24 last year. The ceasefire agreement between both the countries was signed in year 2003 but Pakistan violated it every now and then to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into the Indian side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Enforcement Directorate searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have bee...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia’s head in Ludhiana court bomb case
Calls it an international conspiracy
Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case
The hearing is being held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institu...