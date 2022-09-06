After a year-and-a-half lull, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 6

Following a lull of a year-and-a-half on the Jammu-Kashmir border, Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire by starting an unprovoked firing on a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol team in the Arnia sector.

The BSF jawans were left surprised with the sudden violation of truce between both the countries and took cover.

As the firing from the Pakistani side continued, the BSF troops opened retaliatory fire on the Pakistan rangers.

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said a befitting reply to Pak Ranger's unprovoked firing was given.

“On Tuesday morning, the alert Jammu BSF troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on the BSF Patrolling party in Arnia sector. No loss or injury to BSF troops was reported,” said Sandhu.

Arnia sector has always remained a hotspot as frequent incidents of ceasefire violations have taken place here.

India and Pakistan had been observing the implementation of ceasefire since February 24 last year. The ceasefire agreement between both the countries was signed in year 2003 but Pakistan violated it every now and then to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into the Indian side.

