Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Kupwara sectors  

Our Correspondent
Srinagar/Jammu, Updated At : 08:14 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Pakistani troops continued to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, army officials said on Monday.

For the fourth consecutive night, the Pakistan Army resorted to firing at the LoC, officials said on Monday morning.

Army officials said that on the intervening night of April 27-28, the Pakistan Army posts initiated "unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts."

“Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively,” the Army said.

In the last few days, the ceasefire violation took place mostly in the Kashmir region.

It is the first time that the exchange of fire has been reported in the Jammu region since the Pahalgam terror attack.

