DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Fresh flare-up at LoC: Pakistan again violates truce, Army retaliates

Fresh flare-up at LoC: Pakistan again violates truce, Army retaliates

This marks the third consecutive day of ceasefire violations
article_Author
Adil Akhzer
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:32 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to Army officials, on the night of April 26-27, “unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by various Pakistan army posts." PTI File Photo
Advertisement

The Pakistan army resorted to “small arms” firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir, officials said on Sunday morning.

This marks the third consecutive day of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Kashmir, prompting a strong response from Indian troops.

According to Army officials, on the night of April 26-27, “unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by various Pakistan army posts across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors.”

Advertisement

“Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms fire,” the Army said.

The latest violation comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this week, in which 26 people were killed.

Advertisement

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Kashmir on Friday to review security preparation.

The growing escalation has sparked panic among residents of border towns.

Meanwhile, the recent escalation has sparked panic among residents of border towns.

They have now cleaned up the community bunkers as a precautionary measure.

“We are hoping that the situation doesn’t escalate further,” said a border resident.

Since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021, border towns had witnessed a period of peace with no incidents of cross-border firing — a calm now threatened.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper