The Pakistan army resorted to “small arms” firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir, officials said on Sunday morning.

This marks the third consecutive day of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Kashmir, prompting a strong response from Indian troops.

According to Army officials, on the night of April 26-27, “unprovoked small arms firing was carried out by various Pakistan army posts across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors.”

“Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms fire,” the Army said.

The latest violation comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this week, in which 26 people were killed.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Kashmir on Friday to review security preparation.

The growing escalation has sparked panic among residents of border towns.

They have now cleaned up the community bunkers as a precautionary measure.

“We are hoping that the situation doesn’t escalate further,” said a border resident.

Since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021, border towns had witnessed a period of peace with no incidents of cross-border firing — a calm now threatened.