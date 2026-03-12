Pakistani drone-dropped heroin worth over Rs 8 crore seized in Jammu

Over 1.5 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 8 crore “dropped” by a Pakistani drone was recovered near the International Border here, officials said on Thursday.

The recovery was made from Bahadurpura village in the Bishnah area late Wednesday night, when a local noticed it in a field, they said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the bag was dropped from across the border via a Pakistani drone, officials said.

Police had registered a case, and further investigation was under way, they added.