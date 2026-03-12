DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pakistani drone-dropped heroin worth over Rs 8 crore seized in Jammu

Pakistani drone-dropped heroin worth over Rs 8 crore seized in Jammu

Recovery made from Bahadurpura village in the Bishnah area

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 12:48 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose. File
Advertisement

Over 1.5 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 8 crore “dropped” by a Pakistani drone was recovered near the International Border here, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The recovery was made from Bahadurpura village in the Bishnah area late Wednesday night, when a local noticed it in a field, they said.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations suggested that the bag was dropped from across the border via a Pakistani drone, officials said.

Advertisement

Police had registered a case, and further investigation was under way, they added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts