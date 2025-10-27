DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pakistani drone drops 5 kg heroin along border in Jammu

Pakistani drone drops 5 kg heroin along border in Jammu

The recovery made near Border Outpost Jatinder in RS Pura sector during a joint search operation by BSF and police 

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:23 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Security forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border here with the recovery of two bags, dropped by a Pakistani drone and containing over 5 kg of heroin worth over Rs 25 crore in the international market, officials said.

Advertisement

The recovery was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in RS Pura sector during a joint search operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and police, the officials said.

Advertisement

The search operation was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said two bags containing 10 packets of heroin weighing 5.3 kg were seized during the operation which was still continuing when the reports last came in.

The recovery of such a huge quantity of heroin thwarted a major smuggling attempt from Pakistan, the officials said, adding police have registered a case.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts