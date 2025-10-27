Pakistani drone drops 5 kg heroin along border in Jammu
The recovery made near Border Outpost Jatinder in RS Pura sector during a joint search operation by BSF and police
Security forces on Monday foiled a major narcotic smuggling attempt from across the International Border here with the recovery of two bags, dropped by a Pakistani drone and containing over 5 kg of heroin worth over Rs 25 crore in the international market, officials said.
The recovery was made near Border Outpost Jatinder in RS Pura sector during a joint search operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and police, the officials said.
The search operation was launched at around 6 am after a Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian side, the officials said.
They said two bags containing 10 packets of heroin weighing 5.3 kg were seized during the operation which was still continuing when the reports last came in.
The recovery of such a huge quantity of heroin thwarted a major smuggling attempt from Pakistan, the officials said, adding police have registered a case.
