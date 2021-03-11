Pakistani drone shot down in J&K's Kathua

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 29

The police on Sunday shot down a Pakistani drone carrying seven magnetic bombs and as many under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs) in Kathua district, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the drone was shot down by a police party in Talli Hariya Chak area of Rajbagh shortly after it crossed over to the Indian side from across the International Border.

Third incident since June 2020 The drone was shot down in Talli Hariya Chak area after it entered India from across the International Border

This is the third Pakistani drone with a payload of arms and ammunition being shot down by the forces in Jammu sector since June 2020

He said: “The search party observed a drone coming from the border side and fired at it. It had a payload attachment which was screened by the bomb disposal experts”. The police are investigating as to who was supposed to pick up the consignment. The recovery of magnetic bombs holds significance as Amarnath Yatra is about to begin in June and the security forces fear terrorists may use sticky bombs. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway that passes through Kathua is used by the pilgrims.

The drone fell in an open field after it was fired upon by the police. Locals raised slogans against Pakistan while the police seized the drone. The police and Border Security Force (BSF) were already holding anti-tunneling drive to detect any underground tunnels that could be used by terrorists to enter into Indian side.

Sticky bombs were used by Taliban against the United States-led allied forces in Afghanistan. Security agencies have found satellite phones of US troops being used by terrorists in Kashmir recently.

During a recent fire incident in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims in Katra, a terror group had claimed that it attacked the bus with a sticky bomb. However, the claims have not been verified by the police.

Security agencies have credible inputs that Pakistan-backed terrorists may try to disrupt the annual pilgrimage that will be performed after a gap of two years.