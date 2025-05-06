DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The intruder is believed to be in his early 20s
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 02:41 PM May 06, 2025 IST
A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. PTI File Photo
A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC, they said.

The arrested individual was whisked away for questioning. Further details are awaited.

