Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
The intruder is believed to be in his early 20s
A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. PTI File Photo
Advertisement
A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC, they said.
The arrested individual was whisked away for questioning. Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement