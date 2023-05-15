Pakistani intruder detained along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, May 15
A Pakistani intruder was nabbed by the Army when he attempted to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
Mohammad Usman (30), a resident of Karela village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was intercepted by troops after he entered Tarkundi village on late Sunday evening, the officials said.
They said nothing incriminating was recovered from the possession of the intruder, who is being questioned.
Earlier on April 29, Indian troops detained a father-son duo from PoK who had inadvertently crossed into this side in nearby Poonch district. Both the individuals were later repatriated to Pakistan through Chakan Da Bagh border crossing point.
