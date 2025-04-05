Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Jammu

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border here, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday, claiming to have foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border.

Official sources said the intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector.

“On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw a suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB,” the spokesperson of the BSF said.

He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept on moving.

“The BSF troops, sensing threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained,” he said.

The BSF spokesperson said a strong protest is being lodged with Pakistani counterpart.

Official sources said the BSF informed police, which shifted the body from the scene for postmortem and other legal formalities.