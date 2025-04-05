DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J K / Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Jammu

Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Jammu

The intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept on moving, says an official
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 09:13 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Official sources say the intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector. Representative image/PTI file
Advertisement

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border here, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday, claiming to have foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border.

Official sources said the intruder was neutralised in the border outpost Abdulian in the R S Pura sector.

“On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw a suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB,” the spokesperson of the BSF said.

Advertisement

He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept on moving.

“The BSF troops, sensing threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder is being ascertained,” he said.

Advertisement

The BSF spokesperson said a strong protest is being lodged with Pakistani counterpart.

Official sources said the BSF informed police, which shifted the body from the scene for postmortem and other legal formalities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper