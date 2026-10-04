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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Pakistani prisoner dies by suspected suicide in Jammu jail

Pakistani prisoner dies by suspected suicide in Jammu jail

Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, was arrested along the International Border in the Makwal sector of Jammu in October 2024

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 02:40 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The prisoner who was suffering from a mental disorder was found unconscious in his cell, following which a preliminary inquiry suggested that he had attempted suicide. Pic: iStock
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A 36-year-old Pakistani undertrial prisoner died of suspected suicide at the high-security Central Jail on Sunday, officials said.

Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, was arrested along the International Border in the Makwal sector of Jammu in October 2024 and lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail, they said.

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The prisoner who was suffering from a mental disorder was found unconscious in his cell, following which a preliminary inquiry suggested that he had attempted suicide, officials said.

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He was immediately shifted to Government Medical College hospital in Jammu, where doctors declared him dead.

Hospital sources said the deceased had a ligature mark around his neck. The body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem, officials said.

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