Pakistani troops resort to unprovoked firing at LoC for eighth consecutive day
Army responds in a calibrated manner
The Army said on Friday that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing in five areas in Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said that during the night of May 1 and 2, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera and Akhnoor areas.
“Indian troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner,” the Army said.
It marks the eighth day ight when the exchange of fire has taken place at Line of Control.
