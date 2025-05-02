DT
PT
Home / J K / Pakistani troops resort to unprovoked firing at LoC for eighth consecutive day

Pakistani troops resort to unprovoked firing at LoC for eighth consecutive day

Army responds in a calibrated manner
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:46 AM May 02, 2025 IST
The Army said on Friday that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing in five areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that during the night of May 1 and 2, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera and Akhnoor areas.

“Indian troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner,” the Army said.

It marks the eighth day ight when the exchange of fire has taken place at Line of Control.

